Video: Stetina talks about his first Giro d'Italia
Young American still enjoying his Grand Tour debut
Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) was disappointed with his performance in the Nevegal mountain time trial but looked to the positive aspects of his first Grand Tour while speaking to Cyclingnews.
Like everyone in the race, he suffered during Sunday's marathon mountain stage in the Dolomites but revealed he has not had to overcome a dreaded 'bad day' on the bike in the first two weeks of the Giro d'Italia.
In the final week of the Giro, he is ready to help team leader Christophe Le Mevel, but will also look for a chance to leave his own mark on the Italian Grand Tour.
