Video: Stetina on California and Tour ambitions

Image 1 of 5 Peter Stetina (BMC) on the attack in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Stetina (BMC) goes on the attack on the final climb of stage 2 in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 BMC's Peter Stetina in the mountains jersey, climbs with Gianluca Brambilla and Marc de Maar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen, Taylor Phinney, Pete Stetina and Larry Wabasse (Image credit: BMC) Image 5 of 5 Pete Stetina swapped Garmin-Sharp argyle for BMC red and black (Image credit: BMC)

Peter Stetina has started his time at BMC in promising form with a top ten overall and second place in one stage at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

The 26-year-old moved from Garmin-Sharp to BMC into the winter, leaving behind the roots and ties to a team he had been part of since 2006 and the TIAA-CREF formation.

At the start of the final stage in San Luis, a relative certainty to end in a bunch sprint, Stetina took time out to talk with Cyclingnews’ Peter Hymas about the race and his goals for the season.

After San Luis, Stetina will return to his base in Europe and race alongside team captain Tejay van Garderen in Paris-Nice and the Volta a Cataluyna. The specialist climber will then return to the US where he will lead BMC’s charge into the Amgen Tour of California. It’s a role that Stetina is ready to grasp with both hands, having had to work at the services of others so often.

Whatever the result come May Stetina’s season will then turn towards his major objective as he aims to make BMC’s team for the Tour de France. The team are set to fall behind van Garderen, with Cadel Evans competing at the Giro d’Italia. In this exclusive video Stetina talks about his race in San Luis, the months ahead and his aspirations for the Tour de France in July.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.