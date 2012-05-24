Video: Stetina discusses his support role for Hesjedal at the Giro

Image 1 of 4 Peter Stetina and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 _V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) lost his white jersey at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As the Giro d'Italia enters its final three days, featuring two difficult days in the mountains followed by the concluding time trial in Milan, Garmin-Barracuda leader Ryder Hesjedal is perfectly positioned to win his and his US ProTeam's first Grand Tour. Heading into Friday's 19th stage, Hesjedal occupies second place on general classification, just 30 seconds behind Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Playing a crucial support role in the mountains for Hesjedal is Peter Stetina, a 24-year-old American climber in his second Giro d'Italia. In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Stetina talks about their team's Giro thus far in which Hesjedal has already held the jersey and is poised to make history. Stetina himself has worn the best young rider jersey at this Giro, but any personal ambition has been set aside in the team's pursuit of the final maglia rosa in Milan.

"We're all in it for Ryder, he's had our trust from the beginning and he's backed it all race for two and a half weeks," Stetina told Cyclingnews. "We just have to stay vigilant."

Stetina also discusses the upcoming climbs of the Pampeago, Mortirolo and Stelvio plus the tactics of Ivan Basso and his Liquigas-Cannondale team.