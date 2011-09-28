Video: Sergeant on Gilbert's departure

Image 1 of 3 Marc Sergeant. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Marc Sergeant The directeur sportif of Predictor-Lotto (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto's Marc Sergeant talks with the press (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

Marc Sergeant will manage a new-look Lotto team in 2012 with Philippe Gilbert the biggest departure. A number of new signings have already been drafted in to fill the void and Cyclingnews understands that Lars Bak and Greg Henderson will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

However, the loss of Gilbert will be hard to get over. Sergeant signed the Belgian one-day specialist from FDJ three years ago and built his entire team around him. The partnership reaped its benefits with Gilbert wining classic after classic, and this season he has been almost unbeatable, with a long list of victories including the Montepaschi Strade Bianche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Belgian championship, Clasica San Sebastian and the opening stage of the Tour de France.

In this exclusive video, the Lotto boss tells Cyclingnews that he knew Gilbert would leave the team months ago once he knew that bigger financial offers were put on the table.