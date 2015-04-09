Video: Scheldeprijs 2015 race highlights

Image 1 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 The Scheldeprijs podium: Edward Theuns, Alexander Kristoff and Yauheni Hutarovich Image 3 of 3 The Scheldeprijs sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Scheldeprijs followed the recent form guide of the spring Classics, with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) winning the sprint finish ahead of Edward Theuns (Topsport) and Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne-Séché Environnement).

The race was marred by a huge crash inside the final two kilometres with the majority of the field caught up or blocked by the carnage. However, that was inconsequential to Kristoff who opened a commanding sprint inside the final 150 meters to follow up on his Tour of Flanders success.

Kristoff and his Katusha team have been unbeatable in recent weeks, with Luca Paolini claiming Gent-Wevelgem and Kristoff a winner in the Three Days of De Panne before his Ronde triumph.