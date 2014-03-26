Video: Sam Hill ready to get back to racing

Past world champion Sam Hill in second place (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Sam Hill (Team CRC/Nukeproof) is ready to get his downhill mountain bike season underway for 2014. The Australian said he has recovered from a knee injury and is back to full training.

Hill crashed on the first day of practice at the last World Cup of the 2013 season in Leogang, Austria. His injuries required him to undergo surgery to repair his meniscus and ACL.

"The injury came at the end of the season - it was a good time to have a break and time off. Being forced not to be able to do something you love to do makes you more motivated to come back," said Hill. "As much as it was a negative thing at the end of last season, it's probably a positive thing for this season."

"I'll be 100% in South Africa and ready to go. I'll slap a knee brace on and hope for the best," said Hill of the downhill World Cup opener in Pietermaritzburg in early April."

The 28-year-old was the downhill world champion in 2006, 2007 and 2010.

Check out the video below.

