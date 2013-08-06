Video: Sagan heads to North America to prepare for Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan of Team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates, Paolo Longo Borghhini, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Lucas Sebastian Haedo, Damiano Caruso, Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 3 of 4 Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 The ever consistent Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the green jersey after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) may not have finished the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday, but the British race marked the beginning of his build-up to the world championships road race in Florence.

Last year, Sagan spent much of August on the criterium circuit and found himself some way short of his best by the time he reached the Worlds in Valkenburg. This time around, the Slovak has had a far more sparing programme of post-Tour de France criteriums and his schedule is aimed at peaking for September 29.

As Sagan explains in this video interview with Cyclingnews, he will spend much of August and September racing in North America as he prepares for the Worlds, with the USA Procycling Challenge (August 19-25), Tour of Alberta (September 3-8), GP de Québec (September 13) and GP de Montréal (September 15) all on the agenda.

“I go to Colorado next for two weeks just for training at altitude,” Sagan told Cyclingnews. “After I go to Canada for Alberta, Quebec and Montreal, and I want to do well maybe at the world championships and that’s my objective for the rest of the season.”

Sagan also discusses his second successive victory in the points classification of the Tour de France, pointing out that he claimed the green jersey in spite of the after-effects of a heavy crash on the opening day of the race.

“In the first days I had a little bit of bad luck, but it was also good. I won one stage,” he said.

