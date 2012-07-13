Video: Roche on GC prospects after Stage 11

Image 1 of 3 AG2R-LaMondiale's Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Nicolas Roche finishes in 11th place at stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is still battling for a high overall finish. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale) has had an up and down Tour de France this year. After one of his best time trial performances in a grand tour during stage nine, he's been looking to finish the race with a high position in the general classification. The mountain-top finish of stage 11 didn't pan out as he would have liked by the former Irish champion is not giving up on his general classification bid,

"There's still two weeks to go" said the Ag2r La Mondiale leader and with a number of top overall placing in past grand tours, he knows the race is not over until it reaches Paris on 22 July.