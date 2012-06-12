Video: Robert Gesink's climb to victory

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) goes off by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 A happy Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium as race winner. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is having a difficult Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was battered and bruising after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Eight months after he broke his leg in a training crash, Rabobank rider Robert Gesink was back on top, winning the 2012 Amgen Tour of California on his Giant TCR Advanced SL – his first win since February 2011.

The 2011 season started out good, as he won two stages of the Tour of Oman on his way to the overall title. Although he had a number of top placings, he never again stood alone on the top step of the podium that year.

Things look to have turned around this year, though. Gesink crowned his comeback by winning the Mount Baldy stage of the recent Amgen Tour of California, giving him the race lead which he held until the end.

"I was racing already this year, but the results weren't there. I'm happy [now] because athletes want results. It's been slower than I wanted but now I'm here," he said after that race.

Join Gesink in Sierra Nevada, Spain, as he prepared for the Tour de Suisse and Tour de France with his Rabobank teammates.