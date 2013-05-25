Trending

Video: Rob Ruijgh's Bianchi bike

Vacansoleil rider's choice for the Giro d'Italia time trial

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets tempo at the head of a breakaway.

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets tempo at the head of a breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ahead of the Giro’s 18th stage, a 20.6 kilometre mountain time trial, Cyclingnews received the low down from Vacansoleil on their choice of bikes for the individual race against the clock.

In this exclusive video a Vacansoleil mechanic runs through the bike’s set up.

 