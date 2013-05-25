Video: Rob Ruijgh's Bianchi bike
Vacansoleil rider's choice for the Giro d'Italia time trial
Ahead of the Giro’s 18th stage, a 20.6 kilometre mountain time trial, Cyclingnews received the low down from Vacansoleil on their choice of bikes for the individual race against the clock.
In this exclusive video a Vacansoleil mechanic runs through the bike’s set up.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy