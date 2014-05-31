Video: Rigoberto Uran's new Specialized Tarmac

Rigoberto Uran lost his maglia rosa on the road to Val Martello (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Take a look at Rigoberto Uran's new Specialized Tarmac, specifically built for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider for the Giro d'Italia.

The bike is part of Specialized's new project for their Tarmac line. Each frame size is specifically engineered from the ground up for optimal stiffness and handling.

Aside from the not-yet released frameset, the rest of the machine is available to the public, including the Zipp wheels, seat post, stem and handlebars, SRAM components and Look pedals.

The gearing is, of course, set up for the climbing of the final week of the Giro.

