Video: Rebellin on his all-consuming passion for cycling

Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

In these two exclusive extracts from the forthcoming documentary film The Last Kilometer, Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin reveals his overwhelming passion for cycling that catapulted him to stardom and also led to his downfall. Rebellin gained a reputation as one of the finest Classics riders of his generation during the 2000s, winning La Fleche Wallonne three times (2004, 2007 and 2009). In 2004 he also added wins in the Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, a treble that at that point was unprecedented.

A silver medal in the 2008 Olympic Road Race in Beijing followed but the following year he was found guilty of testing positive for CERA during the Games and was stripped of his medal. Rebellin talks about how the stigma of the ban, and his advancing years, have contributed to his failure to find a team for the 2012 season and his sadness at the apparent fizzling out of a once-great career.