Video: Rapha Super Cross Series 2011

It didn't pay to take yourself too seriously at the Rapha Super Cross Series (Image credit: Wig Worland)

Here are the video highlights from the third and final leg of the Rapha Super Cross Series, held for the first time this year and inspired by the speed and atmosphere of the US and Belgian cyclo-cross scenes.

The event at Alexandra Palace in London attracted riders of all abilities, from top-level pros to guys in fancy dress. Cowbells, Belgian beer and frites, riders pelted with marshmallows and some seriously gruelling racing – it looks like it was quite a weekend. Check out the video below for a closer look: