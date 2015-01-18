Video: Race highlights from the People's Choice Classic
Kittel opens season account in Australia
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) repeated his win from 12 months ago with a trademark sprint to claim the People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide on Sunday. The German sprinter powered through the field to hold off the Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling).
Related Articles
The race saw a number of riders attempt to break free from the sprinters’ clutches with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Mathew Hayman (Orica GreenEdge), Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing) among them but Kittel was not to be denied in his first outing for his new sponsors.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy