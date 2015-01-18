Video: Race highlights from the People's Choice Classic

Image 1 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) wins the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) at the start of the 2015 People's Choice Classic (Image credit: sirott) Image 4 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) repeated his win from 12 months ago with a trademark sprint to claim the People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide on Sunday. The German sprinter powered through the field to hold off the Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling).

The race saw a number of riders attempt to break free from the sprinters’ clutches with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Mathew Hayman (Orica GreenEdge), Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing) among them but Kittel was not to be denied in his first outing for his new sponsors.

