Video: Powers on the attack in Colorado queen stage

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was part of the early six-man break during stage 2 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge and the 28-year-old American reveled in his lengthy stint off the front on event's queen stage.

Powers, a powerhouse 'cross rider in the winter months, was a fitting candidate to make the break on a stage featuring a 20km dirt road ascent of Cottonwood Pass, and while Powers told Cyclingnews that targeting a break in any race is an iffy proposition, he was glad that he could make the early move on a stage which he had already reconned with his teammates.

Powers spoke to Cyclingnews while warming up for the stage 3 time trial in Vail, Colorado, still beaming and justifiably proud of his ride.

"I did not anticipate going into the breakaway," said Powers. "I had pretty good legs at the start and thought it would be a good day to get in the break and get up the road and maybe help [teammate] Alex Hagman who's riding really well at altitude."

Powers talked about the huge crowds out on the road, the tension which arose in the break on the run-in to Independence Pass, and the set-up for his bike on a stage featuring two climbs topping 12,000 feet.

'Cross riders frequently have an informal 'cross classification in stage races and Powers also spoke of the jovial rivalry with his Rapha Focus 'cross teammate Chris Jones, who's riding the USA Pro Cycling Challenge on the UnitedHealthcare squad.

