Video: Porte proud to have played a key part in Contador's Giro victory

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) ended his Giro d'Italia on a high with fourth place in the final time trial to Milan.

The Tasmanian was the revelation of the 2010 Giro d'Italia, finishing seventh overall wearing the pink jersey for several days.

This year, he got a late call up to the Saxo Bank-SunGard team and had to work for Alberto Contador but still learnt a lot from the Spaniard.

He told Cyclingnews he was proud to have played a part in Contador's success. Despite already racing for 60 days this season, he is looking forward to racing the Tour de France and will soon head to altitude to prepare for another busy month of racing in July.