Video: Peter Stetina talks GC hopes at Tour of California
Leadership an honour for American rider
With Tejay van Garderen deciding to forgo his defence of the Tour of California title as he builds for the Tour de France, BMC have given Peter Stetina leadership responsibilities for the American 2.HC event.
The American is in his first season with BMC having spent the last few seasons with Garmin-Sharp and came close to winning his first race for team at the Tour of San Luis in January. Stetina was second on stage two as he finished eight overall on GC.
The 26-year-old spoke to Cyclingnews about the race and what it means to lead the team at what effectively is his "home race".
