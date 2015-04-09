Gallery: Teams recon the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 54 The mini Etixx-Quick Step team checks out the pavé (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) rides the cobbles in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 54 The cobbles of the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 54 The cobbles of the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 54 Lotto Soudal previews Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 54 André Greipel rides in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 54 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) rides the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 54 Trek on the pavé (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 54 Unitedhealthcare previews the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 54 Katusha on the Moulin de Vertain pavé (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 54 UnitedHealthcare on the Moulin de Vertain sector (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 54 LottoNl-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 54 LottoNl-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 54 Trek in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 54 Cannondale-Garmin in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 54 Sebastian Langeveld in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 54 The LottoNL-Jumbo team pre-rides the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 54 These gates to the Arenberg Forest will be up come race day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 This young Etixx rider seems to be missing something... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 54 Lars Boom (Astana) has to be considered a Paris-Roubaix favorite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 54 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 54 Tyler Farrar and his MTN-Qhubeka teammates test the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 54 A miniature Tom Boonen? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 54 Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 54 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Image 28 of 54 Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix Image 29 of 54 Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix Image 30 of 54 Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix Image 31 of 54 Trek Factory Racing recons the course Image 32 of 54 The USA National Team checks out the cobbles for the juniors Paris-Roubaix Image 33 of 54 Cannondale-Garmin on the pavé Image 34 of 54 Cannondale-Garmin on the pavé Image 35 of 54 Image 36 of 54 Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 Stijn Devolder (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 54 A small Etixx-Quickstep rider, perhaps future Paris-Roubaix winner? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 54 Giant-Alpecin on the stones (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 54 UnitedHealthcare rides the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 54 UnitedHealthcare passes by what used to cover up the cobbles: mountains of mud (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 54 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 54 French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 54 The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 54 Luca Paolini and Alexander Porsev train on the pavé (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 54 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) tosses a bottle to a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 54 Trek on the cobbles

The ancient roads of Paris-Roubaix are barely used for much of the year, but each April they emerge from the fertile mud of Northern France and nurture the creation of cycling legends. The rough, cobbled paths require power, skill and finesse to traverse, so each year the peloton descends upon the course in the days leading up to the race to see what new hell has risen up from the ground.

Professionals mix with enthusiasts in these relaxed reconnaissance rides, and this year the juniors, who race on Sunday as well, were captured on course as were a few very young fans in Etixx-Quick Step regalia.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), winner of the Tour of Flanders, Driedaagse De Panne and the Scheldeprijs took to the cobbles with his team in hopes of finding that elusive secret formula for success.

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) were all smiles, happy that the cold rain of the earlier Classics has turned to warm sunshine for Sunday.

Enjoy this gallery of the Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance.

