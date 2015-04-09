Trending

Gallery: Teams recon the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

Mini-Etixx riders join the fun

The mini Etixx-Quick Step team checks out the pavé

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) rides the cobbles in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The cobbles of the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The cobbles of the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lotto Soudal previews Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Sirotti)
André Greipel rides in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) rides the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Trek on the pavé

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Unitedhealthcare previews the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Katusha on the Moulin de Vertain pavé

(Image credit: Sirotti)
UnitedHealthcare on the Moulin de Vertain sector

(Image credit: Sirotti)
LottoNl-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
LottoNl-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
LottoNL-Jumbo in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Trek in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cannondale-Garmin in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sebastian Langeveld in the Arenberg Forest

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The LottoNL-Jumbo team pre-rides the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Sirotti)
These gates to the Arenberg Forest will be up come race day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
LottoNL-Jumbo recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
This young Etixx rider seems to be missing something...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom (Astana) has to be considered a Paris-Roubaix favorite

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tyler Farrar and his MTN-Qhubeka teammates test the cobbles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A miniature Tom Boonen?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix

Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix

Katusha recons Paris-Roubaix

Trek Factory Racing recons the course

The USA National Team checks out the cobbles for the juniors Paris-Roubaix

Cannondale-Garmin on the pavé

Cannondale-Garmin on the pavé

Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Devolder (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A small Etixx-Quickstep rider, perhaps future Paris-Roubaix winner?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin on the stones

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UnitedHealthcare rides the cobbles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UnitedHealthcare passes by what used to cover up the cobbles: mountains of mud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Katusha team recons the Paris-Roubaix course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luca Paolini and Alexander Porsev train on the pavé

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) tosses a bottle to a fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek on the cobbles

The ancient roads of Paris-Roubaix are barely used for much of the year, but each April they emerge from the fertile mud of Northern France and nurture the creation of cycling legends. The rough, cobbled paths require power, skill and finesse to traverse, so each year the peloton descends upon the course in the days leading up to the race to see what new hell has risen up from the ground.

Professionals mix with enthusiasts in these relaxed reconnaissance rides, and this year the juniors, who race on Sunday as well, were captured on course as were a few very young fans in Etixx-Quick Step regalia.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), winner of the Tour of Flanders, Driedaagse De Panne and the Scheldeprijs took to the cobbles with his team in hopes of finding that elusive secret formula for success.

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) were all smiles, happy that the cold rain of the earlier Classics has turned to warm sunshine for Sunday.

Enjoy this gallery of the Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance.

