Trending

Video: Matt Wilson forced to quit the Giro d'Italia

Australia struck by stomach virus

Image 1 of 2

Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo) heads to the sign on

Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo) heads to the sign on
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 2 of 2

Australia's Matthew Wilson after the Ride with Pros

Australia's Matthew Wilson after the Ride with Pros
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)

Australia's Matt Wilson was the maglia nera or lanterne rouge of the Giro d'Italia for much of the last week but was forced to retire during Wednesday's stage due to a stomach virus.

Wilson dug deep to get through the three mountain stages and especially Sunday's marathon stage to Gardeccia, in the hope of recovering during the rest day. But he was severely weakened by the virus and climbed off at the feed zone during the stage.

His Garmin-Cervelo teammate Murilo Fischer also climbed off after suffering with the same virus. The American team is now down to five riders after already losing Brett Lancaster and Tyler Farrar.

Related Articles

Wilson secures European return with Garmin-Transitions

Wilson and Millar call to limit danger on gravel stages

Matt Wilson's day in hell at Giro d'Italia