Video: Kristoff on Giro d'Italia sprints and Rodriguez ambitions

Norwegian road champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Katusha were special guests at 'Casa Gazzetta', the stand of the famous Italian daily sports newspaper, at the start of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Urbino. The town hosted the start of the 1988 Giro, the race that is remembered for the snowy stage of the Gavia. Marzio Bruseghin also won a time trial of the corsa rosa in 2008 in Urbino.

One of the riders on Team Katusha this year is Norwegian national champion Alexander Kristoff, who made the top ten in stage 5 at Fano. He explained to Cyclingnews in a video interview how difficult it is to sprint against Mark Cavendish. He also took the opportunity to talk up the chances of his team captain Joaquim “Purito” Rodriguez, who is tenth on GC even before the race has hit its first mountain.