Video: Kittel and Greipel on the startline of Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 2 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Germany's Andre Greipel (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) lined up in Antwerp for the start of Scheldeprijs in fine form and spirits. The German sprinter recently won a stage in the Three Days of De Panne and is one of the favourites to win today’s race.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews he talks his form, fitness and the opposition he’ll battle for the win.

With Mark Cavendish at home with his baby daughter, Kittel knows that the task of winning has become slightly easier but he admits that Cavendish’s absence has taken away some of the excitement and tension.

While Kittel was all smiles and full of chit-chat, the same couldn’t be said of his compatriot Andre Greipel. The Lotto leader is often focussed beyond distraction before races and today’s event was no exception.

His mood may not have been helped when the race announcer interrupted him during the team presentation and then asked him when his last win was, before turning his attention to another rider on the Lotto team. Greipel was suitably unimpressed as you can see from the video below.

