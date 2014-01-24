Video: King happy with move to Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) fuels up for his long pull at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Ben King, center, celebrates taking the top spot on the men’s podium at the 2013 Shenandoah Mountain 100. Pictured left to right are: Rob Spreng (Team CF), 5th place; Christian Tanguy (Team CF), 3rd place; Ben King (Radio Shack-Nissan), 1st place; Jeremiah Bishop (SHO-Air-Cannondale), 2nd place; Keck Baker (Cannondale/Champion System/Carytown Bicycle Co), 4th place; and Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing), 6th place. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 3 of 3 Newly crowned US pro road champion Ben King shares the moment with his father. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After two years with the RadioShack team, Ben King is riding his first race in Garmin-Sharp colours.

The American moved to the team, after team manager Jonathan Vaughters expressed interest in him. With little information coming from RadioShack, he says it was an easy choice.

“Vaughters contacted me earlier in the year and there weren’t a lot of answers coming from Trek about the team and if they would continue,” said King.

“I have a lot of friends on Garmin-Sharp. It’s a young team and a new environment. I think a change can be stimulating. There were a lot of good reasons to come to the team.”

King hopes that riding for Garmin will give him the opportunity to ride in some bigger races this year. There is the possibility of riding one of the three grand tours, although, his calendar is still up in the air.

“The team is trying to build a more cohesive team around certain riders, to give them the support that they deserve. I think that I’m a part of that.

“I go from here to Mallorca, and then Catalunya and we’ll see how it goes from there. I definitely hope to get on a grand tour team this year, and I don’t think it will be the Giro.”



