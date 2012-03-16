Video: Joe Smith pre-rides Pietermaritzburg downhill course
Helmet cam recording of entire World Cup course
The elite of the mountain biking world have assembled in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa for the first round of this season's UCI Downhill World Cup and on Sunday, March 18 the gravity racers will compete for top honours.
One of the 134 downhillers who will vie for victory on Sunday is Great Britain's Joe Smith (ChainReactionCycles.com/Nukeproof). The following is a helmet camera video of the complete downhill course shot by Smith on a practice run.
Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for complete coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
