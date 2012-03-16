Video: Joe Smith pre-rides Pietermaritzburg downhill course

Crowds flocked to watch the cycling showcase of the 2011 downhill event, where American Aaron Gwin (pictured) claimed victory on the course in 2011, and now eagerly anticipate the start of the 2012 UCI MTB World Cup Pietermaritzburg in less than two month's time. (Image credit: Craig Dutton)

The elite of the mountain biking world have assembled in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa for the first round of this season's UCI Downhill World Cup and on Sunday, March 18 the gravity racers will compete for top honours.

One of the 134 downhillers who will vie for victory on Sunday is Great Britain's Joe Smith (ChainReactionCycles.com/Nukeproof). The following is a helmet camera video of the complete downhill course shot by Smith on a practice run.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for complete coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.