Video: Jens Voigt curses his luck at Tour of California

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) may have only made it into the break on the final day of racing at the Tour of California but he was "suffering like a pig each day." Voigt is retiring at the end of the season and Cyclingnews caught up with the 42-year-old to find out about his last appearance at the race.

Voigt tired to get into the break on every stage but as he explains, "It looks like I am the most feared rider in the world."

"50 guys have been told 'Hey, if Jens goes, go with him.' The other 50 guys have been told 'Don't let Jens go, whatever happens, don't let Jens go.' So I was marked by 100 riders."

It was Voigt's "Shut up legs" philosophy and tenacious attitude that got him into the break today and those 100 riders couldn't stop him from doing so.

Voigt animated every edition of the race he entered and also won two stages of the American stage race, the first in 2007 and the second in 2013 after he attacked an 18 rider group with 5km left and soloed to victory.

Watch the video below to find out Jens' highlights of racing in California and his thoughts on the 2014 edition of the race.

The video below contains language which some viewers may find offensive.

