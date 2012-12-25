Video: Horner misses Bruyneel's motivational skills
American believes Schlecks can return to the top
Chris Horner has opened up on the bad luck and disappointing season he and the RadioShack team has had and admitted that he has missed Johan Bruyneel since the Belgian was dismissed from the team.
Horner had a consistent season on the road, finishing second at Tirrieno and 13th at the Tour de France. He was unable to win back-to-back titles at Amgen Tour of California but his consistency saw him finish 9th at the Tour of Utah and 13th at the US Pro Cycling Challenge.
Despite Horner’s consistency, RadioShack’s season was anything but homogeneous. Bruyneel left under a cloud due to USADA’s investigation into Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team, while Andy and Fränk Schleck endured their worst seasons since becoming professional riders. Fabian Cancellara crashed out of the classics but rescued the season by winning the Tour prologue and wearing the yellow jersey for a week.
In this exclusive video recorded at RadioShack’s recent training camp, Horner talks about his own season before discussing the motivational importance of Bruyneel. The American also touches on the 2013 Tour de France and the team’s chances of success.
