Video: Helmet cam footage of Champery's downhill Worlds course

Matti Lehikoinen (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Finland's Matti Lehikoinen gives a tour of the mountain bike world championship downhill track in Champery, Switzerland. He talks us through helmet cam footage of the course, giving insights about what riders will encounter and think.

Lehikoinen will race the elite men's finals on Sunday afternoon. Elite women, junior men and junior women will also compete in the finals today.

The downhill track start at an elevation of 1631m and finishes at 1050m. It is just over 1.5km long.

After on and off rain in recent days, racers will face a wetter track than seen in this video footage. Heavy cloud cover today means more showers are possible.

Aaron Gwin (United States) and Rachel Atherton (Great Britain) clocked the fastest times in the official timed runs that set seating.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the downhill races.