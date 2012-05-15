Video: Haussler getting better by the day in Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda ) all smiles before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Two Aussies, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Robbie McEwen (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Stage 1 podium: Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz (Image credit: AFP)

Garmin-Barracuda's Heinrich Haussler took his second runner-up place in a row in today's Amgen Tour of California stage 2 to Aptos. The Australian was not quite able to match the speed through the final corner of stage winner Peter Sagan, but he is encouraged by the way he's feeling.

"It's an OK result, I've just come back from a lot of training and I'm building up for the coming races, and I've just come down from altitude. Second yesterday, second today - at least it shows I've been training and that my form is going in the right direction."

Haussler is happy to be able to get a result for his American team on their home soil. He will continue to wear the race's green points jersey as Sagan leads both that competition and the overall race.

He's currently second overall as well, eight seconds behind Sagan. "There are a few more stages where I hope I can improve and pull off a stage win, but our main goal is the GC," Haussler said.

The results are encouraging indicators for his form, but perhaps not quite enough to earn him the nod by the Australian Olympic selectors for the London Games. "At least I know my form is getting better. I wasn't struggling at all on the climbs, and that's a good sign for me personally, for my confidence. Normally day by day I should be getting better."