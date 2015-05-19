Video: Giro d'Italia stage 10 race highlights

Image 1 of 4 Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nicola Boem took his first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) took a well-deserved win after out sprinting his breakaway companions into Forlì on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. The Italian proved the freshest of a five-man break in the closing kilometres of a pulsating stage that saw the sprinters’ teams miss out, and Richie Porte (Team Sky) lose time to his key rivals after a late puncture.

The Team Sky leader eventually came over the line 1:05 minutes down on Boem but lost a crucial 47 seconds to Contador and Aru. He now sits in fourth overall, 1:09 minutes down on Contador.