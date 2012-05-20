Video: Giro d'Italia leader Hesjedal at start of stage 15

Thumbs up for race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After regaining the pink leader's jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, Garmin-Barracuda's Ryder Hesjedal was in relaxed mood at the start line for stage 15 on Sunday as he spoke exclusively to Cyclingnews.

The 31-year-old Canadian was not fazed by the damp conditions at the start and with a mountain biking background like his it was no surprise. He also rejected the notion that he would feel any added pressure with the pink jersey on his shoulders. Hesjedal was in possession of the magia rosa from stage seven through to stage ten, when it was taken from him by Rodriguez. Now he has it back, he will be reluctant to let it go once more without a fight.