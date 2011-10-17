Video: Savio lauds "modern" Giro d'Italia

Gianni Savio (Image credit: Evis Chu)

Gianni Savio has welcomed the 2012 Giro d’Italia route, calling it "a modern Giro for a modern cycling". Most who attended the race presentation on Sunday gave the race parcours a positive review as organisers RCS look to shift the image of the race into a more palatable challenge for competitors.

Related Articles Holczer announced as Katusha General Manager

Savio, who manages the Androni Giocattoli team, managed to place a rider in the top ten in each stage of this year’s race as well as guiding José Rujano to 7th overall.

Although Savio must wait for the wildcard process to conclude before his team is guaranteed of a place in next year’s race he said that the 2012 looked more balanced and that it suited both climbers and sprinters.

No Di Luca or Rebellin

Androni has signed one neo-professional for next season and will race with 16 riders next year. Savio ruled out a move for former Androni rider David Rebellin as well as Danilo Di Luca, who will not be kept on by Katusha for 2012.