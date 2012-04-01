Video: George Hincapie sets Tour of Flanders record

Image 1 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC) stocks up for the day ahead. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

George Hincapie (Team BMC) set the record for the most Tour of Flanders finishes on Sunday. The American came home in 52nd place, 3:26 down on winner Tom Boonen but the 38-year-old played his part in helping secure a podium spot for teammate Alessandro Ballan.

Hincapie’s finish ensures that he now holds the record of 17 complete rides in Flanders, on more than Briek Schotte, who raced in the 1940s and 50s.

Cyclingnews caught up with Hincapie as soon as he crossed the line. The American told Cyclingnews, “I’m empty right now so it’s hard to celebrate but we worked hard as a team and Alessandro was third. We’re happy and I’m honoured to have broken the record. To me it’s an honour, and I would never have imagined doing 17 Tour of Flanders.”