Video: Fuglsang to skip Giro d'Italia and focus on Tour de France

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard-Trek) will ride for the Schlecks in the Tour de France (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) is about to start his third season on the road, after moving from Saxo Bank to Leopard Trek. The 25-year-old former mountain biker was initially scheduled to ride the Giro as team leader, but in this video he explains how the decision has been made for him to miss the Giro altogether, and focus on the Tour de France, riding in support of Andy Schleck.

It will only be after the Tour that any decisions will be made about his participation in the Vuelta.

He also talks about his role in the 2010 Tour, and how Fränk Schleck’s crash in the third stage didn’t affect his role in the team. He remains confident that with or without Alberto Contador, Andy will be the rider to beat at the 2011 Tour.