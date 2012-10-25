Video: Froome sees nervous first week in 2013 Tour
Double ascent of l'Alpe d'Huez is not too hard, says Sky rider
Chris Froome discusses the features of the 2013 Tour de France including the likelihood of a nervous first week due to the lack of decisive stages. Froome says he's looking forward to preparing for the Tour and studying the route in closer detail.
Asked whether the Tour was too difficult given the double ascent of l'Alpe d'Huez on stage 18, the Sky rider believes "if it's harder, we just go slower. That should be the simple logic behind it."
