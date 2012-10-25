Trending

Video: Froome sees nervous first week in 2013 Tour

Double ascent of l'Alpe d'Huez is not too hard, says Sky rider

Bradley Wiggins and Christopher Froome watch the 2013 Tour de France presentation

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christopher Froome (Sky) leads his teammate Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) on the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome discusses the features of the 2013 Tour de France including the likelihood of a nervous first week due to the lack of decisive stages. Froome says he's looking forward to preparing for the Tour and studying the route in closer detail.

Asked whether the Tour was too difficult given the double ascent of l'Alpe d'Huez on stage 18, the Sky rider believes "if it's harder, we just go slower. That should be the simple logic behind it."

 