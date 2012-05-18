Video: Durbridge steps into Young Rider's jersey with ITT top 10

Image 1 of 4 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) takes the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Luke Durbridge (Orica Greenedge) shows off his Australian National Champ colors. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Luke Durbridge takes TT gold at the 2011 U23 road world championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Luke Durbridge approaches the finish to the men's elite time trial during his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Luke Durbridge finished 0:01:01 back on David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) not only finish 7th at the Amgen Tour of California's fifth stage, but also charge up the general classification and take a firm hold of the lead in the young rider's classification on Thursday.

The Orica GreenEdge Australian who is reigning under 23 time trial world champion, as well as national senior champion, had targeted the stage and did not disappoint. Earlier this season, Durbridge finished eighth in the time trial at the Three Days of De Panne then went on to win the chrono at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire on his way to overall victory.

"I think in every time trial you go into you always want to go for the win, but you don't really know until you get out there how you really feel," the 21 year-old told Cyclingnews.

Durbridge said that the heat not only provided a physical challenge but also a mental challenge.

"I gave it everything to the line but, Dave Zabriskie's a class bike rider," he surmised.

Durbridge will now dedicate himself to the services of general classification hope Cameron Meyer.

Watch more of Luke Durbridge's interview by clicking on the video below.