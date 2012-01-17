Video: Cervélo P5 aero bike
Sneak peak at Garmin-Barracuda's TT bike
While full details of Cervélo's new P5 aero bike will be revealed on Wednesday, the Canadian company has released a teaser video of its eagerly anticipated new model.
The US-based ProTour team Garmin-Barracuda will be aboard the UCI-legal version of the bike this coming season, while triathletes will have a separate model available for competition.
As we await the full details of the P5, enjoy the following video:
