Video: Cervélo P5 aero bike

The P5 has smooth lines (Image credit: Cervélo)

While full details of Cervélo's new P5 aero bike will be revealed on Wednesday, the Canadian company has released a teaser video of its eagerly anticipated new model.

The US-based ProTour team Garmin-Barracuda will be aboard the UCI-legal version of the bike this coming season, while triathletes will have a separate model available for competition.

As we await the full details of the P5, enjoy the following video: