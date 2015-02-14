Video: Cannondale-Garmin share their Valentine messages

Trending

Greetings and 'That’s Amore' from team riders in Mallorca

The Cannondale Garmin riders model their new team kit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)
The Cannondale Garmin riders put on a show for the cameras

(Image credit: Cannondale)
Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)

The Cannondale-Garmin team has shared their Valentine's Day messages in a light-hearted video from their Mallorca training camp, with the riders sending messages in different languages to their loved ones, family, friends and supporters.

Dan Martin, Nathan Haas, Alan Marangoni, Ted King, Ben King, Sebastian Langeveld, André Cardoso and Joe Dombrowski  took turns wishing the best to their loved ones – girlfriends, wives, moms and even "all the beautiful women in the world."

To top it all off, Nathan Haas picked up his guitar and was joined by Alan Marangoni in a rather slow-paced version of 'That's Amore'.

