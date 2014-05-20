Video: Ben Swift's Pinarello Dogma 65.1 race bike

Image 1 of 2 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think2 machines (Image credit: James Huang)

For Ben Swift (Team Sky), this year's Giro d'italia is all about chasing stage wins and impressing the team so he can get a start at the Tour de France. The 26-year-old's best result so far in the 11 stages raced was second behind Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on stage three into Dublin.

Swift caught up with Cyclingnews to talk us through one of his three Pinarello Dogma 65.1 race bikes and what makes his bike unique.

"My only special feature on this is that I have slightly wider pedals, plus 4mm pedals, which gives me a bit of a wider setting for my feet as I tend to ride like a duck," Swift said of his set up.

Preferring deep section wheels, Swift also prefers to have his levers "pretty flat" as he explains in the video.

Swift runs 11-speed Dura Ace Di2 on his bike and adding to the Shimano theme is in-house componentry brand PRO handle bar and stem combo. Keeping Swift comfortable is a fi'zi:k Arione carbon braided seat while he holds onto his 44cm handlebars while a Stages power meter records all the necessary data for Sky's "marginal gains."

