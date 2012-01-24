Video: Beckingsale's road to recovery part 3
Back to riding off-road
Here's part three of the series following British cross-country mountain bike racer Oli Beckingsale's rehabilitation from the broken leg he suffered on the circuit last season.
The 35-year-old fractured the neck of his left femur in what he described as a fairly innocuous fall during the Nove Mesto World Cup round last August. He has spent much of his close season building back up from what was a serious injury, with hours of Wattbike training and gym sessions now behind him.
In the latest installment, Beckingsale is back riding off-road again and, as he puts it, feeling normal again. With the new season on the horizon and the worst of his injury behind him, he's got his eye on a stage race in Cyprus at the end of February as his comeback event.
See part 1 and part 2 and stay tuned for more from his recovery in the coming weeks.
The video below is provided courtesy of Jon Riley/Humdinger.tv.
