Video: Basso recovering from illness

Ivan Basso (Liguigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is putting his recent problems behind him.

Speaking before La Flèche Wallonne, his first race back since illness forced him to pull out of the Vuelta al País Vasco, he told Cyclingnews that two weeks without racing has affected his form, but he still hopes to race well at Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

He sees Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) as favourites for Sunday, but hopes to see a Liquigas-Cannondale rider sharing the podium.



