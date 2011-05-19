Video: Appollonio praises Sky teammates after Giro d'Italia second place

Davide Appollonio (Team Sky) finished second behind Mark Cavendish on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

He has been consistent in the Giro d'Italia sprints thanks to some excellent support from his teammates.

After today's stage he thanked them in this video interview with Cyclingnews and revealed how he just avoided the late crash. Unlike the other sprinters, he said he will ride on in the Giro and hopes to make it all the way to Milan, to finish his first ever grand tour.