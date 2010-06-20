Video: Amazing stunt riding ... on a carbon road bike

Martyn Ashton on the rocks (Image credit: BikeRadar)

It’s not every day that you see a carbon road bike being used as a stunt machine – hopping over boulders at the beach and styling it up at the skate park.

British trials legend Martyn Ashton does just that and more in his latest video, The BikeRadar Roadie, currently the top sports video on YouTube.

The clip sees Mountain Biking Hall of Fame member Ashton hit the tarmac on his carbon Raleigh Avanti Team on his way to the UK’s premier bike festival, BikeRadar Live – which takes place on 10-11 July.

He stops off at a skate park, sessions his local trials spot, rides an impossible-looking rock face in Bristol – which may be familiar to viewers of the classic Getta Grip bike vid – and tops it all off with an epic backflip using one of the jumps from the Animal Relentless Bike Tour.

Ashton said: "I got into riding bikes back in the early Nineties from attending UK events like the Malvern Classic – events that got top pros hanging out with everyday bike lovers and just enjoying great riding.

“For one reason or another that level of event had disappeared. However, Bikeradar Live has fixed that problem.

“It's such an important event in the calendar because it brings the cycling community together for a celebration of bike riding. There are no egos or preference on riding disciplines; it's really got something for everyone.

“I made this video with those thoughts in mind. I wanted to get on a bike that would take me out of my comfort zone and show some fun riding.

“It was an awesome experience and like learning to ride all over again. I have to admit I fell in love with riding road while shooting the film – it will be great to get on the track at Brands with one!"

Danny Walter, editor of Mountain Biking UK magazine added: “I knew Martyn was pretty handy on a trials bike but I never thought he’d be able to do this sort of stuff on a carbon road bike! Amazing. He’s clearly a nutter, but a very talented one – I’m gonna have to go and watch it again now!”

Watch the video now, and if you like the video as much as we do - please digg it! http://digg.com/extreme_sports/Video_Amazing_stunt_riding_on_a_carbon_road_bike_Bike.