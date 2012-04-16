Trending

Video: A tour of the GreenEdge team bus

White's tour of the team bus

GreenEdge's awning is a critical piece of equipment when mechanics have to work outside in the rain.

(Image credit: Jonny Irick)
Matt White (left) chats with Shayne Bannan in Melbourne.

Matt White (left) chats with Shayne Bannan in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

During the Spring Classics GreenEdge took Cyclingnews' video team on a tour of their new team bus. The Australian outfit have had a strong debut season, with wins in the Tour Down Under and Milan-San Remo, courtesy of Simon Gerrans.

With the team now fully focussed on the Ardennes, before their first grand tour at Giro d'Italia, team director Matt White invited us onto the team's impressive team bus.