Video: A tour of the GreenEdge team bus
White's tour of the team bus
During the Spring Classics GreenEdge took Cyclingnews' video team on a tour of their new team bus. The Australian outfit have had a strong debut season, with wins in the Tour Down Under and Milan-San Remo, courtesy of Simon Gerrans.
With the team now fully focussed on the Ardennes, before their first grand tour at Giro d'Italia, team director Matt White invited us onto the team's impressive team bus.
