Video: 2013 Giro d'Italia presentation
Riders react to next year's race route
After the 2013 Giro d'Italia route was unveiled in Milan on Sunday, race officials, team directors and of course the riders have commented about the details of next year's route. In this video, previous winners such as Ryder Hesjedal, Alberto Contador, and Ivan Basso talk about the shape of the race and what exactly it takes to wear the pink jersey in Milan.
The 2013 edition of the Giro d'Italia will feature seven mountain finishes, two individual time trials and a team time trial.
"What we tried to do is not to have just one race, but 21 different races in one race. So every stage should be something different for our audience, and not just for Italian fans. It's in Italy, but the racing is for every cycling fan, all around the world," Giro director Michele Acquarone explains in the video.
British star rider Mark Cavendish also speaks of the opportunities he sees for sprint stages, and his desire to claim the pink jersey again at the beginning of the race.
