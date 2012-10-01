Video: 2013 Giro d'Italia presentation

Image 1 of 5 Who will win the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The stage is set for the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has already confirmed that he will race to win the Giro in 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia to Tre cime di Lavaredo (Image credit: RCS Sport)

After the 2013 Giro d'Italia route was unveiled in Milan on Sunday, race officials, team directors and of course the riders have commented about the details of next year's route. In this video, previous winners such as Ryder Hesjedal, Alberto Contador, and Ivan Basso talk about the shape of the race and what exactly it takes to wear the pink jersey in Milan.

The 2013 edition of the Giro d'Italia will feature seven mountain finishes, two individual time trials and a team time trial.

"What we tried to do is not to have just one race, but 21 different races in one race. So every stage should be something different for our audience, and not just for Italian fans. It's in Italy, but the racing is for every cycling fan, all around the world," Giro director Michele Acquarone explains in the video.

British star rider Mark Cavendish also speaks of the opportunities he sees for sprint stages, and his desire to claim the pink jersey again at the beginning of the race.

