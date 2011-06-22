Victorian Institute of Sport teams up with Apollo Bicycles

HTC-Highroad will look to Leigh Howard to deliver the team's third straight win in Philadelphia. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Victorian Institute of Sport and Apollo Bicycles have today announced a new partnership.

Apollo Bikes will be the official sponsor of road bikes and time-trial bikes to the VIS Jayco Apollo Cycling Team. This partnership offers VIS cyclists the opportunity to ride top-of-the-range Apollo Elite model road bike with EA70 wheels, with the road team being supplied with the ARCTEC T in a deal worth nearly $140,000 per annum.

Marty Aitken, Head of Performance at the VIS said that the new deal will allow his athletes to do what they do best.

"Feedback from each of our riders of the new bikes has been very positive and we're already winning races and that's what it's all about," he said.

The new partnership comes at a critical time for the VIS Jayco Apollo cycling team as they prepare for selection to compete at the London Olympic Games next year.

Apollo Bikes Managing Director, Simon Burke is excited to be involved with the VIS saying, "the VIS is renowned for producing world-class cyclists such as Cadel Evans and Leigh Howard who are currently holding their own in European competitions, so we know we have chosen the right partner. To be able to support elite cyclists on their pathway to achieving an Olympic medal or a world title is a great opportunity for Apollo Bikes and we look forward to a mutually successful partnership."

