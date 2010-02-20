Ventoso seeks Andalucia stage win
Spaniard to use stage race as Milano-Sanremo prep
Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) has recovered from a knee injury suffered during the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria three weeks ago and is looking for a stage win and a boost in form at the upcoming Vuelta a Andalucia.
The 27-year-old Spaniard has been training in Benidorm, Spain to escape the flooding in his home region of Cantabria and looks forward to going head-to-head with the sprinting talent at the Vuelta a Andalucia, citing Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Chris Sutton (Team Sky) as the riders to watch.
"The second and third stages are good for sprinters, but where I have a clearer opportunity is on the demanding last day," said Ventoso. "If I make it over all the difficult mountains I can contest the sprint in a smaller group."
The Vuelta a Andalucia's 161.4km final stage features three categorised climbs, including the first category Puerto de El Torcal 46 kilometres from the finish.
"Another objective is to use the Vuelta as a return to the rhythm of competition in order to face Milano-Sanremo with strength. I do not rule out training after some stages if time permits to adapt to the mileage of the Classics."
