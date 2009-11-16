Vasseur resigns as CPA president

Cédric Vasseur has resigned from the presidency of the CPA (Image credit: Bjorn Haake)

Frenchman Cédric Vasseur today announced his resignation from the presidency of the International Association of Cyclists (CPA).

French daily L'Equipe reports that the 39-year-old had taken the decision in order to devote his time to other professional projects.

"I thank all employees and all the riders who have placed their trust in me during these two years of presidency," said Vasseur. "It has been a rich period of learning for me, both in terms of the human aspects and the functioning of cycling at all levels."

The CPA acts as an advocate for the rights of professional cyclists and represents the riders within the administrative levels of cycling. Vasseur was elected to the presidency of the organisation after his retirement from professional cycling in 2007.

Vasseur had succeeded the organisation's inaugural president, Italian Francesco Moser, who had held the post since 1999. Portugual's Paulo Couto will assume the role of CPA acting-president, as well as Vasseur's seat on the UCI ProTour Council.

During his own professional cycling career Vasseur rode for Gan (1998), US Postal Service (2000-2001), Cofidis (2002-2005) and Quick Step (2006-2007).

He won stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (2003), Tour du Limousin (2003, 2004) and Paris – Corrèze, where he also won the overall classification in 2003. In his final year as a professional he won the Tour de France's stage ten into Marseille.

