Vantornout withdraws from Niel Jaarmarktcross
Torn shoulder tendon sees Belgian withdraw from competition
Sunweb-ProJob's Klaas Vantornout has withdrawn from the Niel Jaarmarktcross in Belgium on Wednesday, due a torn tendon in his right shoulder.
Despite Vantornout's earlier confirmation that he would compete in the event, Belgian website HLN.be today reported that after consultation with his team the 27-year-old had decided to pull of the race in order to protect his major season objectives.
Vantornout suffered the tear in a crash at the Hoogstraten round of the Superprestige series on November 1. He completed the race to finish fifth, but was later diagnosed with the injury.
He returned to competition on Sunday at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, where he finished twelfth. Vantornout had told Sporza on Monday that in spite of the risks, he would continue to compete.
"The pain ebbed away, but Sunday was worse in Nommay. Two weeks rest would cure everything, but I cannot afford to lose that amount of time," he said.
However, Vantornout will now take a break from competition to give the injury time to heal. A decision will be make on his return after further medical assessment on Saturday.
Vantornout finished third at the opening round of the World Cup season in Treviso, Italy, and currently sits fifth in the UCI World Cup Cyclo-cross rankings. World Cyclo-cross Champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who leads the World Cup series, has been confirmed as a starter in the Niel Jaarmarktcross.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus
|240
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|205
|3
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|165
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|156
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|154
|6
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|138
|7
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|135
|8
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|132
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|128
|10
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|120
|11
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|113
|12
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|109
|13
|Martin Bina (Cze)
|104
|14
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|104
|15
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|100
|16
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel)
|97
|17
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|93
|18
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp-Powerplus
|92
|19
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|89
|20
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus
|88
|21
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|22
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)
|84
|23
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|24
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|73
|25
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|66
|26
|Jonathan Lopez (Fra)
|65
|27
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|62
|28
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|60
|29
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|59
|30
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|57
|31
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|49
|32
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
|44
|33
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|44
|34
|Ian Field (GBr)
|42
|35
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)
|41
|36
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|40
|37
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|39
|38
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|38
|39
|David Derepas (Fra)
|37
|40
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|35
|41
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|35
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|33
|43
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-Powerplus
|32
|44
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned)
|32
|45
|Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|30
|46
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
|30
|47
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|28
|48
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita / Sutter Home
|27
|49
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|25
|50
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|25
|51
|Sascha Wagner (Ger)
|23
|52
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|22
|53
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|21
|54
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cyclingteam
|20
|55
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|16
|56
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|13
|57
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|13
|58
|Julien Pion (Fra)
|10
|59
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|10
|60
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra)
|9
|61
|René Lang (Swi)
|6
|62
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|4
|63
|Marek Canecky (Svk)
|3
|64
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|3
|65
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun)
|2
|66
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|1
|67
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|1
