Vantornout withdraws from Niel Jaarmarktcross

Torn shoulder tendon sees Belgian withdraw from competition

The podium: Zdenek Stybar (2nd, Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), Niels Albert (1st, BKCP-Powerplus) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob)

(Image credit: Niels De Wit)

Sunweb-ProJob's Klaas Vantornout has withdrawn from the Niel Jaarmarktcross in Belgium on Wednesday, due a torn tendon in his right shoulder.

Despite Vantornout's earlier confirmation that he would compete in the event, Belgian website HLN.be today reported that after consultation with his team the 27-year-old had decided to pull of the race in order to protect his major season objectives.

Vantornout suffered the tear in a crash at the Hoogstraten round of the Superprestige series on November 1. He completed the race to finish fifth, but was later diagnosed with the injury.

He returned to competition on Sunday at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, where he finished twelfth. Vantornout had told Sporza on Monday that in spite of the risks, he would continue to compete.

"The pain ebbed away, but Sunday was worse in Nommay. Two weeks rest would cure everything, but I cannot afford to lose that amount of time," he said.

However, Vantornout will now take a break from competition to give the injury time to heal. A decision will be make on his return after further medical assessment on Saturday.

Vantornout finished third at the opening round of the World Cup season in Treviso, Italy, and currently sits fifth in the UCI World Cup Cyclo-cross rankings. World Cyclo-cross Champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who leads the World Cup series, has been confirmed as a starter in the Niel Jaarmarktcross.
 

Overall UCI World Cup Cyclo-cross standings after round three
1Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus240pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team205
3Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux165
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team156
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team154
6Christian Heule (Swi)138
7Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago135
8Gerben De Knegt (Ned)132
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas128
10Martin Zlamalik (Cze)120
11Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank113
12Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team109
13Martin Bina (Cze)104
14Erwin Vervecken (Bel)104
15Thijs Al (Ned)100
16Jan Verstraeten (Bel)97
17Mariusz Gil (Pol)93
18Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp-Powerplus92
19Laurent Colombatto (Fra)89
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus88
21Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team88
22Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)84
23Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom80
24Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)73
25Marco Bianco (Ita)66
26Jonathan Lopez (Fra)65
27Alessandro Gambino (Ita)62
28Ondrej Bambula (Cze)60
29Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago59
30Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)57
31Jonathan Page (USA)49
32Wilant Van Gils (Ned)44
33Fabio Ursi (Ita)44
34Ian Field (GBr)42
35Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)41
36Milan Barenyi (Svk)40
37Jérome Chevallier (Fra)39
38Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)38
39David Derepas (Fra)37
40Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
41Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team35
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)33
43Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-Powerplus32
44Ivar Hartogs (Ned)32
45Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team30
46Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)30
47Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)28
48Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita / Sutter Home27
49Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)25
50Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)25
51Sascha Wagner (Ger)23
52Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)22
53Marco Ponta (Ita)21
54Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cyclingteam20
55Martin Haring (Svk)16
56Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)13
57Robert Glajza (Svk)13
58Julien Pion (Fra)10
59Jens Westergren (Swe)10
60Clément Bourgoin (Fra)9
61René Lang (Swi)6
62Peter Presslauer (Aut)4
63Marek Canecky (Svk)3
64Andreas Moser (Swi)3
65Zoltan Tisza (Hun)2
66Sascha Weber (Ger)1
67Rafael Visinelli (Ita)1


