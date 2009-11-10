Vantornout withdraws from Niel Jaarmarktcross

Image 1 of 2 The podium: Zdenek Stybar (2nd, Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), Niels Albert (1st, BKCP-Powerplus) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team). (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: Niels De Wit)

Sunweb-ProJob's Klaas Vantornout has withdrawn from the Niel Jaarmarktcross in Belgium on Wednesday, due a torn tendon in his right shoulder.

Despite Vantornout's earlier confirmation that he would compete in the event, Belgian website HLN.be today reported that after consultation with his team the 27-year-old had decided to pull of the race in order to protect his major season objectives.

Vantornout suffered the tear in a crash at the Hoogstraten round of the Superprestige series on November 1. He completed the race to finish fifth, but was later diagnosed with the injury.

He returned to competition on Sunday at the third round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, where he finished twelfth. Vantornout had told Sporza on Monday that in spite of the risks, he would continue to compete.

"The pain ebbed away, but Sunday was worse in Nommay. Two weeks rest would cure everything, but I cannot afford to lose that amount of time," he said.

However, Vantornout will now take a break from competition to give the injury time to heal. A decision will be make on his return after further medical assessment on Saturday.

Vantornout finished third at the opening round of the World Cup season in Treviso, Italy, and currently sits fifth in the UCI World Cup Cyclo-cross rankings. World Cyclo-cross Champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who leads the World Cup series, has been confirmed as a starter in the Niel Jaarmarktcross.



Overall UCI World Cup Cyclo-cross standings after round three 1 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus 240 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 205 3 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 165 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 156 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 154 6 Christian Heule (Swi) 138 7 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 135 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) 132 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 128 10 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) 120 11 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 113 12 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 109 13 Martin Bina (Cze) 104 14 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 104 15 Thijs Al (Ned) 100 16 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 97 17 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 93 18 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp-Powerplus 92 19 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) 89 20 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp-Powerplus 88 21 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 22 Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) 84 23 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 80 24 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 73 25 Marco Bianco (Ita) 66 26 Jonathan Lopez (Fra) 65 27 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 62 28 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 60 29 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 59 30 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) 57 31 Jonathan Page (USA) 49 32 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) 44 33 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 44 34 Ian Field (GBr) 42 35 Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) 41 36 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 40 37 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 39 38 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 38 39 David Derepas (Fra) 37 40 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 35 41 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 35 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) 33 43 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-Powerplus 32 44 Ivar Hartogs (Ned) 32 45 Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 30 46 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) 30 47 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 28 48 Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita / Sutter Home 27 49 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) 25 50 Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) 25 51 Sascha Wagner (Ger) 23 52 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 22 53 Marco Ponta (Ita) 21 54 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cyclingteam 20 55 Martin Haring (Svk) 16 56 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 13 57 Robert Glajza (Svk) 13 58 Julien Pion (Fra) 10 59 Jens Westergren (Swe) 10 60 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) 9 61 René Lang (Swi) 6 62 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 4 63 Marek Canecky (Svk) 3 64 Andreas Moser (Swi) 3 65 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) 2 66 Sascha Weber (Ger) 1 67 Rafael Visinelli (Ita) 1



