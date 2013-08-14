Vandewalle, De Gendt earn world championship ITT berth
Brulée claims women's spot for Belgium
Dual Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) will spearhead the nation’s efforts in the chrono at the UCI Road World Championships next month in Florence. Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) will be Belgium’s second rider for the September 27 event.
Vandewalle defeated 2011 title holder Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and QuickStep teammate Julien Vermote on the 44.4km course in Maldegem.
De Gendt finished the championships in 18th position, over three minutes behind Vandewalle, in a field of 22 starters. The Vacansoleil 26-year-old has endured a frustrating season to date but his third place in the opening ITT at the Tour de France was some consolation.
Vermote will be the reserve rider.
Latoya Brulée (Cyclelive Plus – Zannata) earned selection for the women’s race. The 24-year-old finished fourth at the national titles behind Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant), Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies) and teammate Annelies Dom.
The final selections for the road race will be announced next Monday afternoon.
