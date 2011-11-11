Van Hoovels and Vanderbeken win Granny Awards

Image 1 of 2 Kevin van hoovels leads Henk Jaap Moorlag (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Mountain bikers and best and worst moments of the year were named at the annual Granny Awards in Bornem last weekend. Belgians Kevin Van Hoovels and Joyce Vanderbeken won the elite men's and women's honors while Sebastien Carabin was voted the top U23 rider.

Van Hoovels earned the coveted 2012 Olympic team selection for Belgium thanks to his world championship performance, and his achievement was named as "best moment of the year".

Jens Schuermans's crash at the world championship was selected as the "toughest moment of the year".

Elite men

1. Kevin Van Hoovels

2. Kenny Belaey

3. Sven Nys

4. Robby De Bock

5. Jimmy Tielens

Elite women

1. Joyce Vanderbeken

2. Petra Mermans

3. Kim Saenen

4. Kristien Nelen

5. Githa Michiels

Under 23 men

1. Sebastien Carabin

2. Ruben Scheire

3. Jeff Luyten

4. Jonas De Backer

5. Bart De Vocht

Junior men

1. Jens Schuermans

2. Kevin Panhuyzen

3. Didier Bats

4. Boris Cara

5. Pieter Geluykens

Best Moment of the year

1. Olympic selection of Kevin Hoovels

2. European title won by Jens Schuermans

3. European title won by Kenny Beleay

4. Fourth by Versluys at the Cape Epic

5. Iciar Van den Bergh among the world

Worst moment of the year

1. Crash of Jens Schuermans at the Worlds

2. Crash of Sven Nys in Dalby Forest

3. The entire season of Didier Bats

4. Elise Marchal stopping

Up and coming girls

1. Lize Struyf

2. Eva Maria Palm

3. Lotte Van Thillo

4. Emmeline Detilleux

5. Sara Beeckmans

12-year-old boys

1. Laurenz Rex

2. Jens Vertongen

3. Timo Kielich

4. Robbe Platteeuw

5. Pieter Janssens

13-year old boys

1. Tom Van Ingelgom

2. Alexander Bunn

3. Emile Verhulst

4. Jarne Driessen

5. Arthur Baude

14-year-old boys

1. Cedric Luyckx

2. Niels Derveaux

3. Pierre De Froidmont

4. Andries Baert

5. Louis Jamin

Beginner men

1. Mathieu Dehaeze

2. Bram Cools

3. Kenneth Coomans

4. Remy Mertz

5. Erno McCrae

Young women

1. Annelies Derveaux

2. Alcia Franck

3. Clemance Baude

4. Sofie Daniels

5. Tamara Maraite

Fun class A

1. Ken van den Bulke

2. Robin Porters

3. Micha Ven den Eynde

4. Eli Smeyers

5. Gert Cools

Masters 1

1. Geoffry Maes

2. Kris Henderieckx

3. Kristof Houben

4. Gody Jacobs

5. Gerrit Delfosse

Masters 2

1. Kris Hertsens

2. Hans Planckaert

3. Kurt Tempst

4. Ronny Geerts

5. Bart Feyaerts