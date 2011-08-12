Van Heeswijk won't sue NUsport over doping confession

Max van Heeswijk (Discovery) is back in action (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Retired Dutch cyclist Max van Heeswijk won't take the Dutch magazine NUsport to court. Last week Lance Armstrong's former teammate said he would seek damages after he had tried to prevent a publication of an article in where he admitted EPO use.

During the interview, which took place on the 17th of June, Van Heeswijk grabbed the disk containing the recording and threw it into his dustbin. The NUsport-reporter demanded it back, but was then ushered out of the interview location.

Van Heeswijk dismissed the article last week on Dutch television, but he confessed that he had destroyed the reporter's recording. Last Monday, in an interview on the channel L1, the Dutchman said he won't submit an insurance claim after all.

"I have talked to my lawyer and we want to blow over it. I don't want to spend much energy on these negative things. I'm finished with it."

NUsport reported the tape as stolen to the police in Belgium, where Van Heeswijk lives, after trying and failing to get a response from the rider via phone calls and Text-messages.

Van Heeswijk turned pro with Motorola in 1995. From 2003 to 2006 he rode with the US Postal and Discovery Channel teams. He was not part of any of Armstrong's winning Tour de France squads.

